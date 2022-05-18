Phillips went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Tigers.

Phillips has left the yard in back-to-back games and now has three extra-base hits over that two-game stretch, which exceeds his output (two) from his first 24 games combined. Thanks to his hot bat in addition to the continued absence of Manuel Margot (hamstring), Phillips looks like he'll be a regular in the Tampa Bay outfield in the short term. He'll make his fifth straight start Wednesday, manning center field and batting ninth, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.