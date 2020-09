Phillips went 2-for-2 with a home run, two RBI and two walks in Friday's win against the Phillies.

Phillips reached base four times in Friday's contest as he started the Rays' scoring with a second-inning single and tied the game with a solo blast in the sixth inning. He's logged 17 at-bats while serving in a depth role with the Rays, slashing .176/.364/.471 with three RBI and three stolen bases during that time.