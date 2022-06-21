Phillips will start in center field and bat ninth in Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The lefty-hitting Phillips finds himself in the lineup with a southpaw (Nestor Cortes) on the hill for New York, and the 28-year-old looks as though he'll get a trial as an everyday outfielder for Tampa Bay after both Kevin Kiermaier (hip) and Manuel Margot (knee) were placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. With four home runs and six stolen bases across 149 plate appearances this season, Phillips has been a decent source of counting stats, but a bloated 41.6 percent strikeout rate has played a big part in his lowly .172 batting average.