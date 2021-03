Phillips (hamstring) has been working diligently on his rehabilitation but remains "a ways out" from returning according to manager Kevin Cash, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Phillips was diagnosed with a Grade 1 hamstring strain March 15 and projected to miss 3-to-4 weeks, so this report essentially conforms with that timeframe. The 26-year-old is expected to serve as a backup option at all three outfield spots when healthy.