Phillips is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The lefty-hitting Phillips is on the bench against a right-handed starting pitcher (Tyler Wells) for the second straight game, which seemingly signals that the Rays aren't viewing him as an everyday player. Rather than getting a longer look at Phillips while the likes of Kevin Kiermaier (hip), Manuel Margot (knee) and Harold Ramirez (thumb) are on the injured list, the Rays appear to be giving Luke Raley a chance to play in the outfield alongside Randy Arozarena and Josh Lowe.