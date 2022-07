Phillips went 1-for-3 with a walk, a three-run home run and two runs scored Sunday against the Orioles.

Phillips took advantage of only his second start in the team's last five games by taking Jordan Lyles yard in the third inning. He now has five home runs on the season, with Sunday's long ball marking his first since May 17. Though Phillips had been losing out on playing time of late, he could see an uptick of plate appearances with Harold Ramirez (thumb) expected to be out for several weeks.