Phillips went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a run, two stolen bases and a walk in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Orioles.

Phillips extended his hitting streak to six games Sunday, and he was active on the basepaths during the extra-inning loss. The 27-year-old has six extra-base hits over the last six games and has hit .476 with two homers, four doubles, six runs, four RBI and three stolen bases during that time.