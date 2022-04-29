Phillips went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and two RBI in a 2-1 win Thursday over Seattle.

Phillips drove in Harold Ramirez twice with singles, accounting for all the Rays' offense Thursday. He stole his third base of the year following his second hit but was left stranded. It was the first appearance for the charismatic outfielder in five days and the first time he recorded two hits in a game this season. After walking in 10.5 percent of his plate appearances in his first five seasons, the 27-year-old has only walked once in 31 trips to the plate this season.