Phillips was removed from Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Braves due to left hamstring tightness, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Phillips, who started in center field, went 1-for-1 with a double and a run scored before the injury forced him out of the contest. The Rays will likely re-evaluate Phillips in the next day or two before determining when he might be fit to return to Grapefruit League action.