Phillips was traded from the Royals to the Rays on Thursday in exchange for Lucius Fox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Phillips saw limited playing time while serving as outfield depth in Kansas City and hit .226 with two RBI and three stolen bases over 18 games. He should play a relatively similar role with the Rays, although he could see a slight uptick in playing time. However, the 26-year-old's fantasy upside is limited as he carries a .78 batting average with 19 RBI and 92 strikeouts over time in the majors during the past three seasons.