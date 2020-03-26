Play

The Rays optioned O'Grady to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

One of seven players cut from major-league camp, O'Grady was long shot to crack the Opening Day roster due to the Rays' logjam in the outfield. O'Grady showcased an intriguing power/speed combination with the Reds' affiliate at Triple-A Louisville last season, but his contract issues (27.9 K%) could prevent him from translating that success to the big-league level.

More News
Our Latest Stories