O'Grady went 2-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and two runs in a win over the Marlins on Sunday.

O'Grady was just recalled Saturday from the alternate training site in Port Charlotte, and manager Kevin Cash wasted little time in getting the 28-year-old into the lineup. O'Grady logged the first 48 plate appearances of his big-league career in 2019 with the Reds, a promotion he earned after slashing .280/.359/.550 with 28 home runs and 77 RBI across 112 games at Triple-A Louisville. As those numbers indicate, he carries some offensive upside that he also flashed during spring training earlier in 2020, so it will be intriguing to see how he performs against big-league arms over a potentially longer sample than he enjoyed last season.