O'Grady credits playing winter ball in the Dominican Republic and his work with Reds strength and conditioning coach Morgan Gregory this offseason for his success during spring training, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reports.

O'Grady made a significant impression during Grapefruit League play, hitting .348 (8-for-23) with three doubles, two home runs, five RBI, one walk and four runs across 14 games. The 27-year-old arrived via trade from the Reds in late November, and his success during the exhibition slate had him in contention for one of the Rays' final roster spots when play was suspended. It remains to be seen what type of ramp-up to the regular season there will eventually be and how many opportunities that will afford O'Grady to continue making his case; however, after slugging 28 homers at Triple-A Louisville last season, O'Grady is confident he'll be back up with the big-league club at some point in 2020 if he starts the campaign in the minors. "There are probably only two or three spots and a decent amount of people going for them," he said. "I don't think there's anything else I could have done for deserving to be on that team. I'd be disappointed if I'm not, but at the end of the day, I'm sure my opportunity will come at some point."