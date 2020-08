O'Grady was recalled by the Rays on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

O'Grady was narrowly kept off the Rays' Opening Day roster, but he'll take on an outfield depth role after Manuel Margot (personal) was placed on the bereavement list Tuesday. The 28-year-old made his major-league debut with the Reds last season, hitting .190/.292/.429 with five extra-base hits, three RBI and 17 strikeouts over 42 at-bats.