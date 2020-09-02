The Rays optioned O'Grady to their alternate training site Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
O'Grady became a surplus option in the outfield when Randy Arozarena was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list Sunday, so it doesn't come as a major surprise that the 28-year-old was demoted Wednesday to clear a spot for starting pitcher Charlie Morton (shoulder) to return from the IL. He appeared in two games after his callup, going 2-for-5 with a double, two runs and a stolen base.