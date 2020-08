O'Grady was optioned to the Rays' alternate training site after Wednesday's loss to the Red Sox, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

O'Grady was recalled by the Rays on Tuesday, so it's not much of a surprise he'll be heading back to the alternate site with rosters shrinking from 30 to 28 players. The 28-year-old didn't appear in either of his games spent with the big-league club.