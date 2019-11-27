Rays' Brian O'Grady: Traded to Tampa
O'Grady was traded from the Reds to the Rays on Wednesday in exchange for cash and a player to be named later.
O'Grady will remain on a 40-man roster after being designated for assignment by the Reds earlier in the week. The 27-year-old owns a career .286/.360/.553 slash line at the Triple-A level but hit just .190/.292/.429 in his 28-game big-league debut last season.
