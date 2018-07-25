Rays' Brian Shaffer: Shipped to Tampa Bay

Shaffer was traded to Tampa Bay alongside catcher Michael Perez in exchange for Matt Andriese on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Shaffer started 19 games with Low-A Kane County within the Diamondbacks' system this year, logging a 2.70 ERA and 1.08 WHIP. In addition, he was sporting a 109:21 K:BB at the time of this deal. Shaffer will likely report to Low-A Bowling Green.

