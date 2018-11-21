Rays' Brock Burke: Joins 40-man roster

Burke was added to Tampa Bay's 40-man roster Tuesday, Juan Toribio of The Athletic reports.

Burke was promoted to Double-A Montgomery last season, and he didn't disappoint, posting a 1.95 ERA with a 0.96 WHIP and 71 strikeouts across 55 frames. The 22-year-old lefty appears to have a ways to go before arriving in the majors given his progression through the minor leagues to this point.

Our Latest Stories