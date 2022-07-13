Raley picked up the save Tuesday, striking out two and walking a batter in the ninth inning of a 3-2 victory over Boston.

After retiring the first two batters in order in the ninth, Raley issued a two-out walk to Jeter Downs. He finished the night by striking out Franchy Cordero on three pitches. It was his fifth save of the season and first since June 26. His five saves are tied for the team lead with Andrew Kittredge (elbow) and Colin Poche. Raley should continue to get the occasional save opportunity but will primarily serve in a setup role moving forward.