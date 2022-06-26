Raley picked up the save in Sunday's 4-2 win over Pittsburgh, striking out one and allowing a walk in the ninth inning.

Raley converted the rare save opportunity, pitching around a two-out walk to secure the victory. The lefty was called upon to close out a game for the first time since May 11. The Rays have spread around save chances this season with Colin Poche receiving the bulk of the opportunities of late. With four saves, Raley is now one behind both Poche and Andrew Kittredge for the team lead. It seems most likely that he'll get the occasional save opportunity and Sunday's chance had more to do with two left-handed hitting batters coming to the plate in the ninth than a changing of the guard.