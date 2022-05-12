Raley walked one and struck out one in a scoreless 10th inning Wednesday to record his third save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Angels.

The Rays' bullpen usage remains as mercurial as ever, but Raley at the very least appears to have earned a place of trust among Kevin Cash's high-leverage crew. The veteran lefty has two saves, a win and a hold in his last four games and has been scored upon in only one of his 11 appearances this season, leaving him with a 1.80 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and 13:2 K:BB through 10 innings.