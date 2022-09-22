Raley (1-2) allowed three earned runs on three hits across one inning to take the loss Wednesday against the Astros.

Raley entered the game with a one-run lead, but he allowed a three-run home run to Kyle Tucker to take the loss. Entering Wednesday's appearance, Raley had turned in 10 consecutive scoreless appearances -- spanning 10.2 innings -- while also picking up six holds in that span. Despite the stumble, Raley has been excellent for the Rays this season by maintaining a 2.47 ERA and 0.92 WHIP across 51 frames.