Raley earned the save against the Mariners on Thursday, completing a perfect inning during which he struck out one batter.

Andrew Kittredge has emerged as the Rays' most frequent closer this season, but he had pitched each of the the previous three days and was given the night off Thursday. Raley stepped in to fill the ninth-inning role and did well, retiring the side on 12 pitches to preserve a one-run lead. The save was the southpaw's second of the season, and he could get additional chances here and there, though probably not enough to make him a viable fantasy asset in leagues that don't count holds.