The Rays acquired Baker from the Orioles on Thursday in exchange for the No. 37 overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Baker has been a dependable setup man for the Orioles this season, notching three holds, 11 holds and two saves while accruing a 3.52 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 49:9 K:BB in 38.1 innings. With Pete Fairbanks maintaining good health and excelling as the Rays' closer so far this season, Baker's path to saves isn't likely to get any clearer as he moves on to a new AL East locale, but he should be a key part of the bridge to the ninth inning in Tampa Bay.