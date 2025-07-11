Baker (3-3) was charged with the loss and a blown in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Boston, allowing three runs on two hits and two walks in the seventh inning. He struck out one.

Making his Rays debut, Baker was brought on to protect a three-run lead but floundered in the seventh frame. The 30-year-old right-hander should still act as a setup man for closer Pete Fairbanks in Tampa Bay's bullpen moving ahead, although the former has now given up seven runs in his past two outings alone. Baker is now at a 4.12 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 50:11 K:BB over 39.1 innings in 2025.