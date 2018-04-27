Cron went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Orioles.

Cron remained hot Thursday, blasting his fourth home run in as many days. He is seeing regular playing time for the first time in his career and he has taken advantage by posting a .517 slugging percentage through 87 at-bats. Like many of the mid-career breakouts over the past few seasons, Cron has elevated his flyball rate so he could continue to hit for plenty of power throughout the season even if his current pace does not continue.