Rays' C.J. Cron: Hits another home run
Cron went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Orioles.
Cron remained hot Thursday, blasting his fourth home run in as many days. He is seeing regular playing time for the first time in his career and he has taken advantage by posting a .517 slugging percentage through 87 at-bats. Like many of the mid-career breakouts over the past few seasons, Cron has elevated his flyball rate so he could continue to hit for plenty of power throughout the season even if his current pace does not continue.
More News
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Waivers: Let's search for breakouts
Looking for the next breakout in Fantasy Baseball? Here are some options.
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.