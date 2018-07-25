Cron went 2-for-3 with a double in a loss to the Yankees on Tuesday.

Cron was responsible for two of the Rays' three hits on a night when they were thoroughly stymied by Masahiro Tanaka. The slugging first baseman continues to enjoy an outstanding July, as Tuesday's multi-hit effort -- his sixth of the month -- gives him a .389/.443/.704 line since July 2.