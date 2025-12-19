Rays' Caden Bodine: Dealt to Tampa Bay
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rays acquired Bodine, Slater de Brun, Michael Forret and Austin Overn from the Orioles in exchange for Shane Baz on Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
The 22-year-old Bodine was selected 30th overall during the 2025 First-Year Player Draft by Baltimore and will now change organizations after just one professional season. He had a .757 OPS in 11 games for Single-A Delmarva in 2025 and should begin 2026 in the lower minors for Tampa Bay.