The Rays acquired Bodine, Slater de Brun, Michael Forret and Austin Overn from the Orioles in exchange for Shane Baz on Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The 22-year-old Bodine was selected 30th overall during the 2025 First-Year Player Draft by Baltimore and will now change organizations after just one professional season. He had a .757 OPS in 11 games for Single-A Delmarva in 2025 and should begin 2026 in the lower minors for Tampa Bay.