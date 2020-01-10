Rays' Cal Stevenson: Dealt to Tampa Bay
Stevenson and Petyon Battenfield were traded from the Astros to the Rays on Thursday in exchange for Austin Pruitt, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Stevenson has yet to play above High-A in his brief minor-league career, finishing the 2019 campaign with High-A Fayetteville. After being traded from the Blue Jays to the Astros at the trade deadline, he appeared in 23 games for Woodpeckers, slashing .247/.390/.346 with nine RBI and two stolen bases.
