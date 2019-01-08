Rays' Caleb Sampen: Dealt to Tampa Bay
Sampen was traded from the Dodgers to the Rays on Tuesday in exchange for Jaime Schultz, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Sampen spent the 2018 season in the Pioneer League, posting a 5.04 ERA across 30.1 innings with the Ogden Raptors despite his impressive 43:9 K:BB over that same stretch. The 22-year-old will return to the lower-minors in 2019 to continue his development.
