The Rays recalled Faucher from Triple-A Durham on Wednesday.
Faucher will provide Tampa Bay with a fresh arm in relief for what's expected to be a bullpen day in Wednesday's series finale in Texas. Over 19 innings with the big club this season, Faucher has pitched to a 5.21 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 16:11 K:BB.
