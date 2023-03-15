Faucher (oblique) struck out the side in his inning of relief in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Twins in Grapefruit League play.

Faucher's spring debut was delayed over three weeks after he reported to camp with the oblique injury, but he proved to be worth the wait Tuesday. He displayed a mid-90s fastball and sharp mid-80s slider during the appearance, pumping in 10 of his 13 pitches for strikes and retiring two of the three hitters he faced with swings and misses. Though he wasn't overly impressive in his first season in the majors in 2022, Faucher nonetheless has a chance to break camp with Tampa Bay in a low-leverage relief role.