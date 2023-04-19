Faucher is slated to start Friday's home contest against the White Sox and will likely be stretched out to around four innings, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Unless he's needed out of the bullpen in an emergency for Wednesday's game in Cincinnati, Faucher will be making his second straight turn as a "starter." While opening in front of Josh Fleming in last Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jays, Faucher covered 2.2 innings and struck out two while allowing one run on two hits and one walk. Faucher is in line to work as more of a piggyback starter than an opener Friday, but he's still unlikely to work deep enough in the contest to qualify for a win. Expect Fleming to once again cover the bulk of the innings once Faucher exits Friday.