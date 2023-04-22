Faucher didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 8-7 win over the White Sox, giving up three runs on five hits over two innings. He struck out three without walking a batter.

After the Rays jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, Faucher handed most of it back in the top of the second, giving up four straight hits at one point. The 27-year-old right-hander has been scored upon in five straight appearances split between opening and relief work, leading to a 5.91 ERA and 1.50 WHIP through 10.2 innings with a 9:2 K:BB. Tampa Bay is scrambling to plug holes in its rotation with Zach Eflin (back), Jeffrey Springs (elbow) and Tyler Glasnow (oblique) all on the IL, but Faucher doesn't appear to be a reliable alternative, even working ahead of a bulk reliever.