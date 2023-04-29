Faucher will serve as the opener for Saturday's game against the White Sox, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.
Faucher will open the game and work the first inning or two, and Yonny Chirinos will then get the bulk innings after. Because he won't get deep enough to qualify for a win, Faucher shouldn't be considered as a fantasy streamer even as a starter.
More News
-
Rays' Calvin Faucher: Stuck with loss as opener•
-
Rays' Calvin Faucher: Starting Wednesday vs. Astros•
-
Rays' Calvin Faucher: Ineffective as opener•
-
Rays' Calvin Faucher: Getting another turn to open game•
-
Rays' Calvin Faucher: Tabbed as Saturday's opener•
-
Rays' Calvin Faucher: Dominant in spring debut•