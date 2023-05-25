Faucher was recalled from Triple-A Durham by the Rays on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Faucher can provide some length for a bullpen that's been overworked this week. He holds a 6.43 ERA and 11:6 K:BB across 14 innings with the big club this season.
