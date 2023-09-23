The Rays recalled Faucher (biceps) from Triple-A Durham and placed him on the 60-day injured list Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Faucher has been dealing with biceps tendinitis since late August, and his move to the 60-day IL will free a spot on the 40-man roster for Raimel Tapia, who was selected from Triple-A on Saturday. Faucher logged a 7.01 ERA and 1.68 WHIP through 25.2 innings in the majors this season and will now focus on getting ready for the start of the 2024 campaign.