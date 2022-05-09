The Rays recalled Faucher from Triple-A Durham on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Faucher will head to the big leagues for the first time in his career after the Rays cleared a spot for him by optioning Ralph Garza to Durham. The 26-year-old right-hander will give Tampa Bay another multi-inning option out of the bullpen after he recorded more than three outs in all but three of his 11 outings in the minors this season. During his time at Durham, he accrued a 5.02 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB in 14.1 innings.