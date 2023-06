The Rays reinstated Faucher (elbow) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday and optioned him to Triple-A Durham.

Faucher began a rehab assignment in rookie ball Monday, but the Rays will decide to keep Faucher in their farm system rather than have him rejoin the bullpen. The 27-year-old righty holds a 5.21 ERA and 1.58 WHIP through 19 innings this season and could return to the majors later this year if he performs well in Triple-A.