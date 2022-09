Faucher was optioned to Triple-A Durham following Sunday's loss to the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Faucher was called up by the Rays at the end of August, but he allowed three runs in 1.2 innings over a pair of relief appearances during the team's weekend series against the Yankees. He'll attempt to sort things out in Durham, where he's posted a 3.73 ERA and 1.49 WHIP in 41 innings over 32 appearances (four starts) this year.