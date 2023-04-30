Tampa Bay optioned Faucher to Triple-A Durham on Sunday.
With Javy Guerra reporting to the Rays on Sunday after being acquired from Milwaukee, Faucher's demotion is necessary to create room on the 26-man roster. Faucher had been serving as an opener of late for Tampa Bay but had allowed a run in all but one of his appearances in April while registering a 6.43 ERA and 11:6 K:BB across 14 innings. He'll all but assuredly be back with Tampa Bay in the coming weeks when the big club requires a fresh arm.
