Faucher is currently sideline with an oblique injury, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Faucher has started playing catch in Florida, but there's no timetable as to when the right-hander will be able to return to the mound. The 27-year-old appeared in 22 games for the Rays in 2022, and registered a 5.48 ERA along with a 1.69 WHIP over his 21.1 innings of work.