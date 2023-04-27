Faucher (0-1) took the loss Wednesday, giving up one run on one hit and two walks over two innings as the Rays fell 1-0 to the Astros. He struck out one.

Houston plated a run in the top of the first inning thanks in part to a wild pitch and an error, and that proves to be the game's only bit of offense, saddling Faucher with the loss. The right-hander gave way to Josh Fleming after 43 pitches (23 strikes), and there's no guarantee Faucher continues to see regular work as an opener ahead of the southpaw given his struggles. Through 12.2 innings this season, he has a 5.68 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 10:4 K:BB, and he's been scored upon in six straight appearances.