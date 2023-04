Faucher will be the Rays' opener Saturday against the Blue Jays, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Josh Fleming will come in after an inning or two to work as the primary pitcher. Faucher, a 27-year-old righty, has given up three earned runs on seven hits, one walk and two home runs in six innings. This will be his first turn as an opener in 27.1 pro innings dating back to last season.