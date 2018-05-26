Gomez (groin) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Saturday.

Gomez homered twice in a simulated game Friday, paving the way for him to return to Tampa Bay without a rehab assignment. The 32-year-old has struggled so far this year, batting .200/.252/.345 with five homers and three stolen bases in 37 games. His strikeout (31.4 percent), walk (3.8) and hard-hit (30.9) rates don't offer much hope for a turnaround, but at least Gomez will likely play a lot in right field.

