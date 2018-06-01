Rays' Carlos Gomez: Back in action
Gomez (lower body) is in the lineup for Friday's game against the Mariners, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Gomez sat out Thursday due to soreness in his lower half, but it appears the lone day off was all he needed to get right. Gomez will man right field and hit eighth Friday against Mariners starter Mike Leake.
More News
-
Rays' Carlos Gomez: Out Thursday as expected•
-
Rays' Carlos Gomez: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Rays' Carlos Gomez: Smacks homer in Sunday's win•
-
Rays' Carlos Gomez: Activated from disabled list•
-
Rays' Carlos Gomez: Homers twice in simulated game•
-
Rays' Carlos Gomez: Runs, gets in outfield work Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...