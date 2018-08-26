Gomez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Though the Rays' outfield became less crowded when Mallex Smith (infection) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday, it hasn't been enough to guarantee a full-time role for Gomez. The veteran will sit for the second straight day while manager Kevin Cash gives rookie Brandon Lowe back-to-back turns in right field.