Gomez is out of the lineup Sunday against the White Sox, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Gomez, who went 1-for-3 with a double and a stolen base in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the White Sox, looks likely to be one of the main beneficiaries of increased starting opportunities after Tommy Pham was placed on the 10-day disabled list earlier in weekend due to a fractured foot. The veteran will be rested in the series finale, however, as the Rays hand the newly recalled Brandon Lowe his first career start in left field.