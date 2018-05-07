Gomez went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Blue Jays on Sunday. He was also caught stealing on his only attempt.

Gomez furnished the Rays with their only run of the afternoon while operating out of the bottom of the order. The veteran outfielder's second multi-hit outing of the last three games also got his average to the Mendoza Line, the first time he's reached the mark since April 13.